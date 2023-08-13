Home » America, Japan announce to develop missile in competition with hypersonic missile
by admin
Japan and the United States have announced that they will jointly develop an interceptor missile to compete with the hypersonic war weapons developed by China, Russia and North Korea.

According to the Reuters news agency, Japan’s national newspaper Yomiuri has reported that the two countries will agree to develop the missile this week.

The report said that an agreement on these interceptors is expected when President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the United States on Friday.

In this regard, when the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan were contacted for comment, no response was received from them.

Unlike conventional ballistic warheads, which fly a predictable path through space until hitting their targets, hypersonic projectiles can change course, making them more difficult to hit.

According to Yomiuri, ‘Jobyden and Fumiokishida will meet at Camp David, Maryland on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yol.’

In January, US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a meeting with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, in which the US and Japan agreed to consider developing the interceptor.

This would be the second such agreement between the US and Japan in missile defense technology.

Washington and Tokyo have previously developed a long-range missile designed to target warheads in space that Japan has mounted on its warships to avoid North Korean missile attacks. Is.

