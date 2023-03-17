The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin on March 17, 2023.

The information is made public through an ICC press release. “Today, 17 March 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for two individuals in connection with the situation in Ukraine: Mr. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Ms. Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia,” the ICC said.

According to the statement, Vladimir Putin “is presumed responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of people and illegal transfer of people from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”.

The Russian-Ukrainian crisis began on February 24, 2022. It is not without consequences for international relations, especially trade, since Ukraine is a breadbasket for the rest of the world.

It should be noted that since March 4, 2016, 123 States out of the 193 Member States of the United Nations have ratified the Rome Statute and accept the jurisdiction of the ICC (including all the States of the European Union). Thirty-two states, including Russia and the United States, have signed the Rome Statute but have not ratified it. One could wonder if with this situation the Court could make Vladmir Putin relent.

Atha ASSAN