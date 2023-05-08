Home » An Austrian billionaire’s jewelry was sold at auction..the price is a surprise
An Austrian billionaire’s jewelry was sold at auction..the price is a surprise

Christie’s said on Monday that the 700-piece private jewelry collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horton, the largest and most expensive collection of its kind ever sold at auction in the world, could fetch more than $150 million.

Among the most amazing pieces, a 90-carat Briolette of India diamond necklace by Harry Winston, a “sunrise sapphire” necklace and a diamond ring made by Cartier jewelry group, the price of which reaches $ 20 million.

The collection also includes more than 100 pieces of Bulgari jewelry that Horton bought from the early 1970s until her death last year.

The Horton collection is set to surpass Christie’s record sales for the Elizabeth Taylor collection in 2011 and the “Magnificence of the Maharaja and the Mughals” auction in 2019, the only two jewelry collections to fetch more than $100 million.

