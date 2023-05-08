A crusade for life.

12
In our city, the International Mental Health and Drugs Community Seminar was held, a technical training course aimed at technicians who work with populations in social exclusion and addictions in Pereira. To impart knowledge on these topics, José Álvarez Blanco, an expert in drug addiction and also the president of the international organization ‘Voices for […]
See also Biography task force stationed in Nanjing Media College to characterize the white paper movement | Foreign forces | NTDTV Chinese TV Online