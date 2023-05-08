Home » A crusade for life.
News

A crusade for life.

by admin
A crusade for life.

In our city, the International Mental Health and Drugs Community Seminar was held, a technical training course aimed at technicians who work with populations in social exclusion and addictions in Pereira. To impart knowledge on these topics, José Álvarez Blanco, an expert in drug addiction and also the president of the international organization ‘Voices for […]

See also  Biography task force stationed in Nanjing Media College to characterize the white paper movement | Foreign forces | NTDTV Chinese TV Online

You may also like

Response to Muharrem İnce’s calls to ‘withdraw from...

Boric asks the extreme right to “act with...

Accident at the crossing in Wels claimed five...

Weekend of our internationals: Lucie Gantim scorer, Bourges...

Careful! This is how motorcycles are being stolen...

Xi Jinping Meets with Dr. Chen Zhen from...

5/9 China Scan participates in China A-share market

The uncovering

Touching commemoration: “We owe the accuracy of looking”

An Austrian billionaire’s jewelry was sold at auction..the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy