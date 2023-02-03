Firefighters controlled the fire that completely consumed two rooms of an apartment located in tower 5 of the Brisas de Caña Brava complex.

Two fire engines and 12 lifeguards responded to the community’s call for a structural fire that occurred in an apartment in tower 5 of the Brisas de Caña Brava residential complex, in the north of the Huilense capital, this Friday afternoon.

The flames quickly consumed two rooms in their entirety and caused one person to be injured, in addition to an older adult who also had to be treated for alterations in the emergency. there is talk of some affected by smoke inhalation.

Only one apartment was affected as city firefighters acted quickly. The causes of the conflagration are a matter of investigation.

Also recently in the south of Neiva, a fire in the Timanco neighborhood, apparently due to a short circuit, generated some material losses. Firefighters also responded to the emergency.