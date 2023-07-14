ANALYSIS FLASH: HSBC launches Pfizer with ‘Buy’ – target $50

LONDON (dpa-AFX) – The British investment bank HSBC has included the rating of Pfizer with a price target of 50 US dollars with “buy”. This is what analyst Rajesh Kumar wrote in an industry study published on Friday. In total, he started monitoring 19 pharmaceutical companies, 14 of them with buy recommendations. Pfizer is his value favorite. With the takeover of the cancer specialist Seagan, the group wants to leave the pending phase of patent expirations far behind. Backed by this deal at a reasonable price, the group is comfortable enough to keep the costs of future transactions limited./ag/tav/gl

Publication of the original study: 07/13/2023 / 16:24 / GMT First distribution of the original study: 07/14/2023 / time not specified in study / time zone not specified in study

———————–

dpa-AFX Broker – the trader news from dpa-AFX

———————–

The Pfizer share is currently trading at a plus of +0.78% and a price of EUR 32.30.

Rating: Buy

Analyst: HSBC

Price target: $50

