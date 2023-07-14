Home » ANALYSIS FLASH: HSBC launches Pfizer with ‘Buy’ – target $50
News

ANALYSIS FLASH: HSBC launches Pfizer with ‘Buy’ – target $50

by admin
ANALYSIS FLASH: HSBC launches Pfizer with ‘Buy’ – target $50

LONDON (dpa-AFX) – The British investment bank HSBC has included the rating of Pfizer with a price target of 50 US dollars with “buy”. This is what analyst Rajesh Kumar wrote in an industry study published on Friday. In total, he started monitoring 19 pharmaceutical companies, 14 of them with buy recommendations. Pfizer is his value favorite. With the takeover of the cancer specialist Seagan, the group wants to leave the pending phase of patent expirations far behind. Backed by this deal at a reasonable price, the group is comfortable enough to keep the costs of future transactions limited./ag/tav/gl

Publication of the original study: 07/13/2023 / 16:24 / GMT First distribution of the original study: 07/14/2023 / time not specified in study / time zone not specified in study

———————–
dpa-AFX Broker – the trader news from dpa-AFX
———————–

The Pfizer share is currently trading at a plus of +0.78% and a price of EUR 32.30.

Rating: Buy
Analyst: HSBC
Price target: $50

See also  Police checks in the Bronx district of Pordenone: 94 people identified, are mainly children

You may also like

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started...

The Capture of a Suspect: Unraveling the Mysteries...

The musical success that Diomedes Díaz recorded without...

Custody disputes can follow the child in the...

The cultist Aracelis Sánchez died in Mexico

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy