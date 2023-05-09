Possession of General William Salamanca in the direction of the National Police

This Tuesday, May 9, the event that will formalize the General William Salamanca as the new director of the National Police after the announcement was made in the last weeks of the appointment to the position.

All the protocol is carried out in the midst of the preparations that will lead to the ceremony where Salamanca will take the highest position after the departure of General Henry Sanabria, who remained in office for eight months.

Among the studies that the new director of the National Police has is the title of business administrator and police administrator, likewise, he has specializations in international relations and integral security, a master’s degree in Government and public policies from the Externado de Colombia University and from Columbia University in New York.

He also has a master’s degree in public security and was a student at the Hemispheric Defense Center in Washington DC where he advanced studies on the fight against terrorism.

For his part, the man now appointed has held important positions in the institution, such as in the connection between the past administration of the Police and the new government of Gustavo Petro, which led to the new management of the institution.

The appointment of General (R) William Salamanca:

As has been known in the early hours of this Wednesday, April 12, General Henry Sanabria will leave the highest position he holds in the National Police, as announced by President Gustavo Petro, who will formalize the changes in the leadership.

Through his Twitter account, the president stated that the new director of the Police will be General (R) William Salamanca, who is a uniformed officer with more than 37 years in the institution.

“While General William Salamanca rejoins the institution, General Tito Castellanos, who had been serving as head of the National Police Service, will take over as manager,” said the president.