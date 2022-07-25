[The Epoch Times, July 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) The Chinese authorities recently revealed that “party and state leaders” have been vaccinated with domestically produced Covid-19 (new crown virus, CCP virus) vaccines. It is a rare and unusual move by the CCP. As we all know, all personal information related to the top officials of the CCP belongs to the “state secrets” of the CCP. According to external analysis, this is the CCP’s “public opinion stability maintenance” in the face of widespread doubts about domestic vaccines.

Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the Chinese Communist Party’s health and health commission, said at a briefing on Saturday (July 23) that all current “party and state leaders” have completed vaccinations against the new crown, and they are all domestically produced. The top Chinese Communist Party is “full of confidence” in the domestic vaccine.

This is in stark contrast to the scene at the beginning of the epidemic. US media breitbart reported that when the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was asked last year whether Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang or other senior Chinese officials had been vaccinated, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying evaded: “I don’t have an answer at the moment. Vaccines are our panacea for epidemic prevention. , is the panacea for our ultimate victory over the virus.”

In contrast, after India’s Bharat Biotech started producing the domestically developed new crown vaccine Covaxin last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately vaccinated himself in front of the camera to boost public confidence. In addition, US President Biden, British Prime Minister Johnson and Saudi Crown Prince Salman have all been vaccinated in front of the camera.

As the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping’s health has always been a secret. For example, after Hong Kong lawmaker Steven Ho announced on July 2 that he was positive for the coronavirus (he stood two rows behind Xi Jinping for a group photo on June 30), the CCP media was collectively silent.

As for whether Xi Jinping and others have been vaccinated, whether it is a domestic or foreign vaccine, and when they were vaccinated, none of these can be confirmed at present.

Beijing’s mandatory vaccine order abruptly lifted amid protests

The first attempt at mandatory vaccination was announced in early July by city officials in Beijing, but the decision was abruptly rescinded in the face of outcry.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said that from July 11, people entering gathering places, such as libraries, museums, cinemas, art galleries, cultural centers, stadiums and other places, must be vaccinated. Medical workers, community service workers, home operators, couriers and conference attendees will also have to get a “booster shot” before they can continue to work.

The plan sparked an online outcry, with netizens saying it was an unlawful restriction on people’s freedoms and questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine against the mutant virus.

Beijing immediately withdrew the “vaccine order”. Hu Xijin, a CCP advocate, even said, “This turning point shows the power of public opinion, and public opinion has the upper hand in this conflict with power.”

Bloomberg commented that for the ruling Communist Party, “mandatory vaccines” have become an unexpected red line. Although the CCP leadership has boasted about providing local vaccines to other countries and insisted on the so-called “zeroing”, it has been reluctant to gamble its political capital against “forced vaccines“. It is unclear whether this is because the CCP regime is unwilling to do so. , or high-level views on the efficacy of the vaccine are different.

Leukemia and Diabetes Doubts

In May of this year, there was a joint letter from a group of “leukemia patients” on the mainland Internet, stating that they were vaccinated in 2021 at the call of the government, but they developed symptoms such as fever, night sweats, cough, headache, vomiting, fatigue, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing, and sought medical attention. Tests revealed that they all had acute leukemia.

In the same month, the parents of thousands of children sent a joint letter on the Internet, saying that their children were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after being vaccinated against the new crown, which caused widespread concern in the society. These children have all been vaccinated with the new crown vaccines from Kexing Bio, Beijing Bio and other companies. Multiple medical reports have confirmed that the children’s blood sugar levels were normal before the vaccination, and abnormal after the vaccination.

At a press conference on July 23, Wang Fusheng, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Fifth Medical Center of the CCP Military General Hospital, defended that vaccination against the domestically produced new crown vaccine would not cause leukemia and diabetes. His “rumor” instead detonated domestic public opinion. Netizens worried that this is “there is no silver 300 taels here!”

Study: Domestic vaccine basically ineffective against Omicron

The Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines widely used in mainland China are “inactivated virus” vaccines, which have the disadvantage of a higher incidence of breakthrough infections. Since the CCP prohibits any foreign vaccines from being sold in China, the status quo of domestic vaccines occupying the domestic market has been formed.

With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant around the world, this variant has appeared in many places in China. The Kexing vaccine was found through experimental research by the Butantan Institute in Brazil, and its effective rate was only 50.38%. The study by the University of Hong Kong and the Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong showed that even three doses of Sinovac vaccine did not produce sufficient antibody levels to fight Omicron.

Another collaborative study by Yale University, the Ministry of Health of the Dominican Republic and other institutions showed that two doses of Sinovac vaccine combined with foreign-made Pfizer booster shots still had a low immune effect on Omicron.

The CCP claims that the protection rate of Sinopharm vaccines is 79.34%, but last year hundreds of expatriates who received Sinopharm vaccines contracted the disease, and mainland vaccine expert Tao Lina disclosed that Sinopharm vaccine “Zhongai Kewei” has 73 kinds of side effects.

In June last year, 9 of the top 10 countries with the world‘s worst epidemic situation were heavily vaccinated or partially vaccinated by China‘s Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines.

Zhu Wei, the medical director of a U.S. pharmaceutical company, told The Epoch Times at the beginning of the year that the CCP’s extreme zero-clearing policy shows that it actually has no confidence in China’s own domestically produced vaccines.

