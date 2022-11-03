[NTDTV, Beijing, November 02, 2022]At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping’s cronies were assigned important positions in key departments such as national security, political and legal affairs. Some analysts believe that Xi Jinping used the opportunity of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to purge all the remaining parties that Meng Jianzhu had placed in the political and legal system.

The secretaries of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China include Cai Qi, Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Chen Wenqing, Liu Jinguo and Wang Xiaohong. Among them, Chen Wenqing, the current Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and the former Deputy Minister of Public Security Liu Jinguo are the police chiefs. In addition, Li Xi, a new member of the Politburo Standing Committee, was appointed secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Recently, Chen Yixin, Secretary General of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, was appointed as Minister of National Security; Chen Wenqing, former Minister of National Security, was appointed as Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee.

On November 1st, the column of “Night Talking Zhongnanhai” of Overseas Radio Free Asia stated that Chen Wenqing, who was ranked below Chen Yixin among the members of the Central Political and Legal Committee before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, became his immediate boss, and Chen Yixin succeeded Chen Wenqing as Minister of National Security. After taking office, the Secretary-General of the Political and Legal Committee became his part-time job.

The article believes that it is unlikely that the situation in which the Secretary-General of the Political and Legal Committee and the Minister of National Security are held by one person will continue for a long time. Earlier it was reported that the new deputy secretary-general Huo Bai might take over the post of secretary-general of Chen Yixin’s Political and Legal Committee.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Qu Bai became a member of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. On October 30, at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, Qu Bai became a member of the National Supervisory Committee.

The article stated that Qu Bai was appointed as a member of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which is equivalent to a member of the Central Committee. Therefore, the Supreme Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate are undoubtedly under the absolute leadership of the Central Political and Legal Committee.

In 2017, Bai Shaokang was transferred to the deputy secretary-general of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The article stated that after the fall of Zhou Yongkang, Bai Shaokang not only withdrew his whole body during the first round of the purge of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, but was also promoted by Meng Jianzhu to be the director of the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau, the secretary of the party committee and the first political commissar of the Shanghai Armed Police Corps. Later, he served as the deputy mayor of Shanghai, the director of the Ministry of Public Security and the secretary of the party committee.

Subsequently, Meng Jianzhu recalled Bai Shaokang to the capital in May 2017 before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and appointed him as the deputy secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Committee, and concurrently served as the secretary of the Party Committee of the Political and Legal Committee. At the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Meng Jianzhu was announced to retire, and Bai Shaokang was appointed as a member of the Standing Committee of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The article stated that at the two sessions of the Communist Party of China in March 2018, Xi Jinping did not act according to Meng Jianzhu’s “last wish”, did not arrange for Bai Shaokang to ascend, and promoted Chen Yixin, the then secretary of the Wuhan Municipal Party Committee, to the secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Committee to replace Wang Yongqing.

The article mentioned that Bai Shaokang, who failed to be re-elected as a member of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, had previously been circulated within the CCP’s political and legal affairs and was being investigated. This statement is not groundless. In short, Bai Shaokang, who is only 60 years old this year, can be arranged to retire early, it is already the best end.

In addition, Wang Yongqing, former secretary-general of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, is currently the vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The article mentioned that Wang Yongqing was not from Zhou Yongkang, but from Meng Jianzhu. If you investigate Sun Lijun, you will definitely investigate him. The best outcome for Wang Weiwei is to “land safely” at the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in March next year and retire early.

The article said that with the investigation of Sun Lijun, every official who had been favored and promoted by Meng Jianzhu and Sun Lijun before became a suspicious object to be reviewed one by one, and everyone may be indicted into the “Sun Lijun political gang”.

The article finally concluded that Xi Jinping took advantage of the opportunity of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to purge the rest of the party that Meng Jianzhu had arranged in the Central Political and Legal Committee.

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the “six tigers” of politics and law were severely sentenced: Sun Lijun, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, Fu Zhenghua, former executive deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security, and Wang Like, former secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of Jiangsu Province, were sentenced to death with reprieve; Gong Daoan, the director, was sentenced to life imprisonment; Deng Huilin, the former director of Chongqing Public Security, was sentenced to 15 years; and Liu Xinyun, the former director of Shanxi Province, was sentenced to 14 years.

Public opinion generally believes that Xi Jinping took down Sun Lijun and other senior political and legal officials in order to clear the way for Xi’s army to take charge of key departments after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The “Sun Lijun political gang case” is regarded by the CCP as the most serious political case since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This gang is also considered to be an anti-Xi gang, and its members and backstage figures are also the backbone of Jiang Zemin’s group.

Current politics commentator Dr. Wang Youqun once wrote in The Epoch Times that Sun Lijun’s backstage bosses include Meng Jianzhu, former secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the CPC Central Committee, Zeng Qinghong, a former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC, and Jiang Zemin, a former leader of the CPC.

