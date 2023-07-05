Ancelotti will be the DT of Brazil from the Copa América 2024

The Italian Carlo Ancelotti will be the coach of Brazil from the Copa América-2024, which will be played between June and July of that year in the United States, once his contract with Real Madrid ends, a source told AFP on Tuesday. of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The entity confirmed minutes before in a statement that the Brazilian Fernando Diniz, from Fluminense of Rio de Janeiro, will lead the five-time champions for a year, until ‘Carletto’ takes over as coach.

The award-winning Italian coach, 64, has a contract with the Meringues until the end of June 2024 and has publicly said that he hopes to fulfill it.

The confirmation puts an end to months of negotiations between the European and the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, who always considered it “plan A” to replace Tite.

Tite, in the position since 2016, left office after the loss with Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar, in December, where the South American power linked two decades without winning the title of the highest soccer competition.

Once he sits on the ‘amarelo’ bench, Ancelotti will become the first foreigner to lead the Seleção in almost sixty years, since the Argentine Filpo Núñez did it on September 7, 1965.

While it does, Diniz, of 49 years, will share the technical direction of the ‘Flu’ and the Brazilian selection.

“Fernando Diniz will lead the Brazilian team for a year, and I’m sure he will do it with a lot of competition, as always during his professional career,” Rodrigues announced in an official video.

With local experience, the DT gained recognition in South America for the soccer show that the Rio de Janeiro tricolor displayed at the beginning of the year, but which has deflated in recent weeks.

“It is a dream, an honor and a huge pride to serve the national team,” Diniz said.

The Brazilian coach, who will be presented on Wednesday in Rio, will be in charge of the six South American qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup that will be played this year, including the classics against Argentina and Uruguay.

The ‘Canarinha’ will debut in September against Bolivia at home and against Peru as a visitor.

