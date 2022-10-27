CCTV News: The Ministry of Ecology and Environment released the “2022 Annual Report on China‘s Policies and Actions on Climate Change” on October 27. The report shows that since 2021, China has actively implemented the Paris Agreement, and focused on the goal of peaking and carbon neutrality, vigorously, orderly and effectively promoted key tasks, and achieved remarkable results.

At present, China has established a “1+N” policy system for carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, formulated a medium- and long-term greenhouse gas emission control strategy, promoted the construction of a national carbon emission trading market, and formulated and implemented a national strategy for adapting to climate change.

According to preliminary calculations, in 2021, China‘s carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will decrease by 3.8% compared with 2020, and a cumulative decrease of 50.8% compared with 2005. The proportion of non-fossil energy in primary energy consumption will reach 16.6%, and the total installed capacity of wind power and solar power will reach 635 million kilowatts, coal consumption per unit of GDP has been significantly reduced, and forest coverage and stock volume have achieved “double growth” for 30 consecutive years. On the first anniversary of the launch of the national carbon emission rights trading market, the cumulative transaction volume of carbon emission quotas in the carbon market was 194 million tons, and the cumulative transaction value was 8.492 billion yuan.

It is estimated that by 2030, China‘s carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will drop by more than 65% compared with 2005, the proportion of non-fossil energy in primary energy consumption will reach about 25%, and the forest stock will increase by 6 billion cubic meters compared with 2005. , The total installed capacity of solar power generation will reach more than 1.2 billion kilowatts.

