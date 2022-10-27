original title:

Syrian media: US illegally stationed troops in Syria to send convoys to steal oil and food

According to a report by the Syrian State News Agency on the 26th, the illegal U.S. troops stationed in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria once again sent a convoy to smuggle Syrian oil and wheat.

This time, a US convoy of 22 oil tankers and trucks transported stolen oil and wheat to US military bases in northern Iraq via illegal crossings on the Syrian border.

Syrian government forces drive out illegal U.S. troop convoy for three days in a row

On the same day, according to Syrian state television, Syrian government forces, with the assistance of local villagers, intercepted and expelled two convoys of illegally garrisoned American troops consisting of multiple armored vehicles in two villages east of Hasakah province in northeastern Syria. . This is the third day in a row that Syrian government forces have intercepted and expelled a convoy of illegal U.S. troops stationed in Syria.

U.S. steals oil and food for a long time to exacerbate humanitarian crisis in Syria

Since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, the United States has been stirring up the situation in Syria, and it still occupies a large area of ​​northeastern Syria and controls 90% of Syria’s oil resources. The illegal U.S. troops stationed in Syria have also continued to steal Syrian oil, food and other resources, causing serious damage to Syria’s national economy and aggravating Syria’s energy and food crisis.

According to a statement from the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the average daily oil production in Syria in the first half of this year was about 80,300 barrels, and the US military stole as much as 66,000 barrels of oil from northeastern Syria every day, exceeding Syria’s daily oil production. 80%. In addition, the World Food Programme estimates that some 12.4 million people in Syria are currently without food security, the worst on record.