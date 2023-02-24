Home News China warns Russia of the danger of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
News

China warns Russia of the danger of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

by admin
China warns Russia of the danger of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

China urged Russia and Ukraine to resume peace negotiations as soon as possible and warned that nuclear weapons should not be used in this conflict, according to a document released on Friday on the first anniversary of the war.

“All parties should support Russia and Ukraine to work in the same direction and resume direct dialogue as quickly as possible,” the Foreign Ministry said in this 12-point document for a “political solution” to the conflict.

Beijing also rejected the use of nuclear weapons in this conflict, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of his participation in a nuclear disarmament treaty with the United States.

“Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must never be fought. The threat or use of nuclear weapons must be opposed,” the document added.

Likewise, the text stressed the need to protect civilians: “The parties to the conflict must strictly respect international humanitarian law and avoid attacking civilians or civilian installations.”

China tried to position itself as a neutral party in this conflict, although it maintains its ties with its strategic ally Moscow.

The head of his diplomacy, Wang Yi, met on Wednesday in the Russian capital with Putin and his Foreign Minister Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, during a visit to present his “political solution” to the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that he had not seen China‘s peace plan and wanted to meet with representatives from Beijing to discuss the proposal before offering his views.

“I think it is a very positive development in general that China is starting to talk about Ukraine and send signals,” Zelensky said.

See also  College students and intangible inheritors work together to design 2022 "Cultural and Natural Heritage Day" Xi'an Intangible Cultural Heritage Project Cultural and Creative R&D Exhibition Event Opens

Since the start of the Russian invasion, China has offered Putin diplomatic and financial backing, but has refrained from any military involvement or sending deadly weapons.

You may also like

Prosecuting entity and national government say no to...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

new texture management and remapping tools

Edict 1st. notice Andrés Aristarco Moreno Lemos

A woman was hit by a dog on...

Attack against Francia Márquez “has a serious tint...

Positive stock markets on macroeconomic data From FinanciaLounge

They denounce the theft of 40 cattle in...

The third plenary meeting of the 17th Long...

Ana de Nadie: When is its premiere?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy