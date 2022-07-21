From the Pnrr to the budget law, from interventions to reduce the tax wedge to the minimum wage: there are many projects hanging in the balance on the crest of the political crisis. The government construction site stops. But perhaps not completely due to the measures that the urgency of the moment could require, such as the launch of the decree at the end of July-beginning of August that even a government that is not in the fullness of its powers could / should adopt to lighten the burden of expensive energy. on households and businesses.

The early termination of the legislature, on the other hand, would send all the measures now in Parliament into the attic: from the corruption bill to the tax reform.

Pnrr

The complex machine of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is worth a total of 191 billion in funds for Italy, is in a very delicate moment. Once the rules have been passed for many projects, the operational phase is entered. In the first half of the year, the target of 45 projects was achieved, necessary to request the second tranche of 24 billion. Now 55 are missing by the end of the year, to which are added the reform projects required to obtain a new tranche of advance of the NRP.

Bills and gasoline

The sterilization of 30 cents of excise duties on fuels – from gasoline to diesel – has been extended to 21 August, saving the highlight of the summer exodus. Then the price, if there are no further interventions, would be ‘full’ again. They last only until September and therefore the interventions on gas and electricity bills will have to be renewed for the last quarter of the year, which have blocked system charges. Despite the crisis, these measures could be adopted.

Maneuver and pensions

Among the main issues that a government in the fullness of its powers must face is the development of the maneuver, expected after the summer, which will have to provide for a decalage of the public debt. If you go to the polls, the calendar will require a lot of effort. The new framework of forecasts (the Nadef) must be approved by 27 September and it is clear that the current government will in any case prepare the forecasts according to the legislation in force.

Then by October 15th these must be sent to the EU while the government has until the 20th of the same month for the launch of the budget law in which it can evaluate the interventions to be implemented. It is clear that the working assumptions on cutting the wedge or for the flexibility of pensions are now on the rise: in fact Quota 102 expires, as well as the Social Ape and the Woman Option. The current government had speculated to extend these last two mechanisms and was studying a new regime to allow for greater flexibility in exit.

Law school, cannabis, end of life from doppio surname

They are very different themes but united by the same destiny, scheduled for July, without setting a date, for the discussion in the Chamber in the Chamber. If you go to the polls they forfeit. The majority of the Draghi government on the two issues was very divided: Lega and Fi on one side, Pd and M5s on the other. Similar fate for the assisted suicide law which collected the first ok of the House in March and is now in committee in the Senate. Farewell also to the possibility of legislating on the double surname as requested by the Constitutional Court which intervened to sanction the possibility of adding the maternal one. The rules to revise the life imprisonment impediment, or the prohibition of granting penitentiary benefits to prisoners or inmates who do not collaborate with the justice, also lapse.

Tax wedge and 200 euros

Income support, to safeguard them from the erosion of inflation which has reached 8%, passes through many instruments that the government has hypothesized to launch by the end of July. But it is clear that even if the difficult decree will be passed, but also that the 200 euro bonus, provided for employees, retirees and self-employed, can be replicated for a second month. The hypothesis of a VAT reduction on increases in the most necessary consumer goods is even more complicated.

Tax reform and competition

With the closure of Parliament, some economic measures also expire, also important for the purposes of the NRP’s objectives. The first is the fiscal delegation, for the reform of the tax system which, having overcome the knot of the land registry, is now in commission in the Senate. The other is the competition bill now being examined in committee in the House, where the issue of Article 10 on taxis has not yet been resolved.