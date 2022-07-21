England, hostess and dominatrix in the first phase of the women’s European Championship, were six minutes away from collapse. Under 1-0 in Brighton against Spain, Sarina Wiegman’s team – back on the bench after being negativized – drew in the 84th minute and, in extra time, earned a place in the semifinals, where the winner of Sweden awaits -Belgium, scheduled for Friday. Spain, second in Group B and which had shown some cracks in the group stage – mainly due to the absence of star Alexia, injured a few days before the debut -, had managed to neutralize the English, but succumbed to distance.

Decide Stanway

—

After a goal disallowed in the first half to White, Spain had taken the lead after 9 ‘of the second half: great action on the right by Athenea who, after missing Daly, gave Esther Gonzalez the assist for the diagonal that he beat Earps. Wiegman, reigning European champion coach (he was on the Dutch bench in 2017) took a risk, removing White and Mead – two of the team’s stars, the second even top scorer with five goals in three games – to insert Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly. Just Russo, with a header from Hemp’s cross, made the bank for another new entry in the 84th minute. Ella Toone, who put the 1-1 ball into the goal. Decisive, in extra time, was the right-footed shot by Georgia Stanway who, taking advantage of the light marking of Olga and Mapi Leon, passed Sandra Panos. England, as happened for most of the regular time, suffered in the final, but are only one step away from Wembley.