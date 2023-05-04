ANDA, with the support of Penal Centers, builds a desalination plant in Playa Las Hojas – Diario La Página

The National Administration of Aqueducts and Sewers (ANDA), reported tonight on the installation works of a desalination plant in Playa Las Hojas, department of La Paz, which are carried out in conjunction with prisoners in the trust phase, of the General Directorate of Penal Centers.

The institution reported that this is the fourth plant of this type to be built in the country, and that the others are the one on Isla Madresal, in the department of Usulután, and another two that are underway on San Diego and Majahual beaches.

“As an alternative to bring water to historically abandoned sectors, we have launched the process to install our fourth desalination plant in the country in Playa Las Hojas, La Paz,” explained ANDA.

He added that the plant on Isla Madresal has been built with the support of AECIDES, while the others that are in process have the financial support of CABEI.

The Las Hojas desalination plant is expected to supply the school in the area and the surrounding community, “guaranteeing them plenty of water and a better quality of life.”

He also confirmed that these works have the support of Penitentiary Centers. «As in many other projects, we work jointly with @PenalesSVwho support us with inmates in the trust phase to carry out protection works on the ground, since climate shielding is key to executing resilient and sustainable infrastructure,” he explained.

We bet on innovation, technology and development 👇🏼 As an alternative to bring water to historically abandoned sectors, we have launched the process to install our ▶️ fourth desalination plant in the country at 📍 Playa Las Hojas, La Paz. pic.twitter.com/YbAkC4Go3b — YOU (@ANDASV) May 4, 2023

“We know that the challenge is great, but as an institution we are reaching places that for decades were neglected and abandoned. In the Government of the President @nayibbukele We prioritize the Salvadoran population and work to bring water in quantity and quality,” concluded the institution that provided the information on its Twitter account.