ANDI delivered a series of proposals on health reform based on the participation of the private sector throughout the chain, with actors such as insurers, hospitals, technology providers, among others.

The businessmen’s union stressed that the transition regime must contemplate greater clarity in operational terms to guarantee the stability of attention to citizens and an orderly process of transferring the management of the EPS to the CAPs.

Regardless of the reform that is proposed, ANDI highlights that must answer two questions: “Which change proposals benefit patients? And are these proposals financially sustainable?

These are some of the proposals offered by ANDI:

Primary Health Care

“It is necessary articulate the different health actors of the territory (territorial entity-EPS-public hospital) through a territorial policy that favors the development of public health and efficiently and effectively coordinate collective interventions with individual population management.”

In the opinion of ANDI, “You have to strengthen the implementation of the primary care strategy, which starts from the territorial needs and ensures the execution of promotion and prevention activities and the improvement in the distribution of resources, favoring the areas with the greatest needs. These interventions should focus on activities related to mental health, food safety, environmental health, road safety, effective access to treatment for chronic diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases such as dengue, malaria and tuberculosis, and others that are considered relevant, with definition. and evaluation of result indicators, which allow the generation of incentives for adequate management and good results. The reduction of maternal mortality and infant mortality are a priority for the health system”.

“It is proposed the creation of the Intersectoral Commission for Public Health Management and the formulation of a National Council for Economic and Social Policy with the roadmap for intersectoral management and the proper articulation between the portfolios responsible for managing the social determinants of health”, he adds.

It may interest you: Reforms must be consistent with fiscal rule: Ministry of Finance

Financing and sustainability

Consider the union that “It is proposed strengthen the direct turn from the Adres (Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health), a mechanism that has operated successfully for the subsidized regime and to a lesser extent in the contributory one”.

He argues that “it is important to ensure that this ‘treasury’ task concentrated in a single payer, has the capabilities in the ADRES to assume the turnover of all accounts in the sector. The failure in this management would represent the greatest risk for the normal operation of the health system”.

“It is proposed the creation of a National Health Care System under the direction of the Department for Social Prosperity or the ICBFfor services related to health and with sources of financing other than those of the health sector, that is, outside the UPC, with which it is expected to care for people and their families in an integral way throughout their lives” .

Model of attention

Regarding the patient and families at the center of the system, he specifies that “it is necessary implement and ensure compliance with agreements between EPS and providers to eliminate access barriers that are generated by unnecessary procedures in authorizations for consultations, procedures, delivery of medicines, among others”.

He adds that “The goal is simplify and streamline the patient experience through the system and ensure an explicit inspection, surveillance and control system for its compliance”.

“It requires the deployment of the national quality policy for health carewhich considers the humanization, accessibility, opportunity and efficiency of the system, focused on the needs and expectations of users and on the realities of the territories”, he highlighted.