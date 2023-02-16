Home Sports in his place the deputy Lorieri-breaking latest news
in his place the deputy Lorieri-breaking latest news

in his place the deputy Lorieri-breaking latest news
Of Guendalina Galdi – editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com

The team will be entrusted to Deputy Lorieri until the match against Juventus on Sunday. In the background it always remains Simple

Fourth from bottom in the standings, just two points above the relegation zone and only 6 won in 2023 in 7 games. In the middle also the elimination from the Italian Cup in the round of 16 against Atalanta. Mirror numbers of the crisis of a Spezia who is now ready to change his coach. in fact, Luca Gotti’s adventure has come to an end on the bench of the Ligurian club after seven months of ups and downs: the club has decided to sack the coach, the official statement has also arrived.

Until Sunday the team will be led by Fabrizio Lorieri – who had already replaced Gotti in the internal match against Napoli on February 5th – and Terzi (another member of the staff). This is the interim solution in view of the delicate match against Juventus before definitively deciding who to entrust with the bench for a season finale in which Spezia are called to score points to stay in Serie A. In the background at the moment, however, there is always Leonardo Semplici
, former coach of Spal and Cagliari among others, with whom contacts have also continued in the last few hours.

