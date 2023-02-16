The Juventus Next Gen does the feat at the Moccagatta. The team of Brambilla first it goes under and then with an overtime huijsen manages to overturn the Rossoneri. The bianconeri played better until the end with an excellent attitude, but then they were unable to find the decisive leap. Guizzo later found by Crespi in the penalty lottery to neutralize the penalty of Of boredom. Then They jocolate he put the exclamation point and made the Moccagatta explode with joy. Juve reaches the final where they will face Vicenza, victorious at Menti 4-1 after extra time. The first leg will be played on March 1st and the second leg on April 11th.

IOCOLANOOOOOOO send Juventus Next Gen to the final after the lottery of penalties.

PARADED – Crespi senses Di Noia’s rigpre ​​and gives Juve the chance to close it.

JUVE GOALS – Savona perfect from the spot. Thiam intusices but is unable to deflect.

FOGGIA GOAL – Ogunseye is not wrong. Equality so far.

JUVE GOALS – Compagnon under the crossbar, the number ten is not wrong.

FOGGIA GOAL – Crespi touches but fails to deflect Bjarkason’s shot.

JUVE GOALS – Palumbo! Great coolness for the midfielder, ball on one side and Thiam on the other.

FOGGIA GOAL – Costa displaces Crespi too and scores Foggia’s first penalty.

JUVE GOALS – Huijsen goes first on the penalty spot. The Dutchman displaces Thiam and scores faithfully.

123′ – Shooting off target, the referee blows his whistle three times and it will go to penalty kicks.

122′ – Last chance of the match for Juve. Compagnon has the ball from the edge to try and take Juve to the final without penalties.

119′ – Opportunity for Foggia. Secluded but potentially dangerous punishment. Push Palumbo away. In the meantime, there will be two minutes of recovery.

116′ – Frigerio tries from outside, high ball. In the meantime, Barrenechea was down with cramps, the Argentine asked to be replaced. Instead of him in Palumbo.

115′ – Icolanooooo tries! Fly Thiam to tell him no. Juve are better so far.

113′ – Another corner kick. Juve is becoming increasingly dangerous in this final game. Brambilla’s team wants the goal at all costs.

111′ – Garattoni nearly scored an incredible own goal. Another corner for Juve. Barrenechea in scrum kicks out. Great opportunity for the Bianconeri.

109′ – Iocolano slips away on the right and earns a precious corner kick. Moment of pressure for the Bianconeri.

108′ – Another substitution for Brambilla, inside Savona and outside Barbieri.

106′ – The second extra period has begun. Result still at 2-1 for the bianconeri.

105′ – The first extra period ends.

102′ – Iocolano sees Sersanti in the area and serves him, the midfielder’s header is central and easy prey for Thiam.

98′ – Riccio’s diagonal to close Iacoponi is excellent. Potential important occasion for Foggia.

96′ – Continue to push Juventus Next Gen. Compagnon and Da Graca have given freshness to the attack.

93′ – Compagnon engages Thiam from a free kick, the ball for a corner kick.

91′ – The first extra period begins. Change for Juve, Sersanti in and Besaggio out.

90+3′ – It ends here. Juve Next Gen comeback overturns Costa’s advantage with an extraordinary brace from Huijsen. Now for extra time.

90+2′ – Juve pushes again, Da Graca earns a corner kick.

90′ – Three minutes of added time in a fiery atmosphere at the Moccagatta. .

89′ – Iacoponi slips away on the left then draws Bjarkason, but kicks at the Juve defender.

88′ – Change for Foggia, Rutjens in and Rizzo out.

87′ – Double substitution for Juve, an exhausted Pecorino comes out and in its place Da Graca. Then also Compagnon for Sekulov.

86′ – Garattoni cautioned for stopping Turicchia.

85′ – Miraculous Poli frees himself on the line with Crespi overtaken by Ogunseye with a header, but the Juventus defender sacrifices himself and moves away.

83′ – Costa puts in the middle, good Crespi to block.

80′ – Thiam comes out on Pecorino’s feet and thwarts a possible threat to his team.

75′ – Juve continues to keep possession of the ball and tries to become dangerous near Thiam. Brambilla’s team wants the goal to avoid extra time.

72′ – Sekulov booked after the foul on Costa.

70′ – Juventus pushes again with Turicchia who earns a corner kick.

69′ – Double substitution for Foggia, Bjarkasono and Di Noia in while Schenetti and Petermann come out.

65′ – Providential closure of Poli on Schenetti’s shot, ball deflected for a corner kick.

62′ – Juventus Next Gen tries again, now pushed and galvanized after the 2-1 goal, but Poli does not find the goal.

59′ – Leo cautioned for interrupting Sekulov’s run.

58′ – Change for Foggia, Iacoponi in and Peralta out.

55′ – At this moment we would go to extra time if the match ends like this.

53′ – JUVENTUS GOALS – Huijsen drives the Moccagatta crazy. The Dutchman scores a wonderful goal with a powerful left foot that slips under the crossbar from 25 metres. Born in 2005 with a goal habit, after 6 with Primavera, the first two arrived with Next Gen.

52′ – Excellent verticalisation by Barbieri for Besaggio, the Juventus attacking midfielder however does not hook up.

49′ – Important opportunity for Pecorino, the attacker gets rid of the defender and shoots. Powerful but inaccurate right foot. On the occasion Thiam was also booked for prosthetics, he asked for a foul by the Juventus forward.

46′ – The second half has begun. No changes for either team.

45′ – After a minute of added time, the first half ends. Excellent reaction from the bianconeri, down after 7′ they managed to find the equal by playing an excellent match.

44′ – Juve still forward with Sekulov who stubbornly wins a rebound and kicks with his right foot, the ball high over the crossbar.

41′ – JUVENTUS GOALS – Besaggio puts in the middle from a corner kick, Huijsen sends on goal with his left foot.

37′ – Prolonged action by Juventus, first Barbieri crosses in the center with the ball deflected by Thiam then Besaggio controls, opens his right foot and does not find the mirror. Bianconeri who have raised the pace.

34′ – Excellent play by Sekulov on the left, the black and white seven puts in the middle and Thiam comes out well, anticipating everyone.

31′ – Sekulov tries the shot from distance, the ball ends up on the bottom.

27′ – Juve’s chance, Turicchia puts Pecorino in the middle, anticipates the opponent and directs towards the goal, Thiamo deflects but the referee stops everything due to a foul by the Juventus attacker.

23′ – Change in front, Riccio not precise and leaves the ball to Peralta who goes to shoot but his left-footed ends high.

22′ – Barrenechea shoots, the ball goes out to the side of Thiam’s goal. He ball badly kicked by the Argentine, who squanders a good opportunity.

20′ – Petermann booked for having stopped Besaggio at the limit, Good punishment for Juventus.

16′ – Barbieri tries the cross, too much on Thiamo who blocks at the exit.

13′ – Now Juventus are managing the ball and trying to create dangers for the Rossoneri.

9′ – Juve tries, but the ball in the area falls prey to Thiam.

7′ – FOGGIA GOAL – Prolonged action by Gallo’s team. Ogunseye from a few steps finds the detour on Riccio’s line then Costa on the rebuttal deposited on the net.

5′ – Huijsen booked for a bad foul on Frigerio. Immediately very intense match.

1′ – The match at the Moccagatta has begun. The atmosphere in the stadium was wonderful with many fans present, including Juventus supporters and those arriving from Foggia.