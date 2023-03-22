This Friday, March 24, the Yopal Municipal Youth Platform will hold the first Education Congress “The role of young leaders in school and social settings”, a space that seeks to encourage citizen participation of student leaders.

During the academic day, topics such as: reactivating the student platform will be promoted. Form and train young people in their different possibilities as leaders. Bring them closer to social realities in an academic way. Establish a relationship with the institutional framework from the independence of the student organization and set up work groups to reinforce leadership activities within educational institutions.

“This will be the prelude to a comprehensive training process that will be carried out throughout the year in coordination with the Ombudsman and the Municipal Administration, in order to empower young people and leave them with a strengthening of knowledge of citizen participation,” said David Malpica, president of the Yopal Municipal Youth Platform.

The event will have the participation of the rector of the Llano Lindo Educational Institution, Lucila Salamanca, Martha Cortez, teacher of the Braulio González school, Secretary of Education of the municipality Miriam Alvarado, Municipal Ombudsman, student leaders and various experts on the subject, who They will discuss the educational problems of the municipality of Yopal.

It is worth mentioning that this Congress, which will begin at 7:30 am, in the La Triada auditorium, is supported by the Mayor’s Office of Yopal and the Municipal Ombudsman, in an effort to promote the national youth system in the territories of in accordance with the purposes of Statutory Law 1622 of 2013 (Youth Citizenship Statute).

Source: Municipal Ombudsman of Yopal

Related