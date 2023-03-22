SCOTT is known for its traction expertise on all terrains, from high altitude technical trails to tracks close to the roads. Building on the proven Radial Traction outsole of the Supertrac RC 2, the reference model for SCOTT athletes, the Supertrac Amphib is specifically designed for multi-sport use whenever you come into contact with water. Whether it’s obstacle courses, racing on dirt roads, orienteering or exploring coasts and rivers, the Supertrac Amphib will answer right away.

Radial Traction With a grippy outsole for traction and an outer surface that sheds mud, the Amphib features lugs positioned with Radial Traction technology. These strategically placed lugs are able to rotate across the surface offering unmatched traction in a 360 degree sphere. The result is a technical running shoe that provides solid foot support as you run through riverbeds and muddy trails. Developed on the basis of the Supertrac RC 2, the Supertrac Amphib has a drop of 5mm.

Hybrid upper The upper features a sturdy and highly durable construction that provides protection against rocks and roots. The lightweight yet strong mesh offers excellent levels of drainage, so the shoe drains quickly after being submerged, preventing the shoe from becoming waterlogged. The KPU placed over the mesh adds to its protection and durability for rough terrain rides. Supertrac Amphib weighs only 280g (US 9 for men).