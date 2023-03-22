A minor student shot at a high school in Denver, USA, injuring two people, one of them seriously. This was stated by Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, explaining that the boy who is under 18 has fled.

The shooting occurred in East High School, 2,500 students total, after a search of the boy, who had been placed under surveillance and who opened fire after a gun was found on him. No students or teachers were injured. It’s a manhunt, therefore, throughout the city, as Mayor Michael Hancock explained. “We are looking for the suspect and we will find him,” the mayor said. We will hold him accountable for his actions this morning which put everyone in danger and injured two members of staff who were doing their job and trying to keep everyone safe at the time.”

Since the beginning of the school year, ten pistols have already been seized from students in the city’s schools.