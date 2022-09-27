Home News Anna Paratore, Meloni’s mother: “My neo-fascist daughter? Baggianate “
News

Anna Paratore, Meloni’s mother: “My neo-fascist daughter? Baggianate “

by admin
Anna Paratore, Meloni’s mother: “My neo-fascist daughter? Baggianate “

“My daughter neo-fascist? We do not say nonsense, let’s think about the good of Italy ». The mother of the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Anna Paratore, says he is happy for Giorgia Meloni’s victory, “like any mother who rejoices if her children are happy with what they do”, she explains in an interview with the Repubblica website. And she now she hopes that her daughter will first undertake to “eliminate the shame of citizenship income for 18 year olds, who take the money to stay at home playing video games and give that money to the sick, to the elderly who don’t make it to the end of the month, to those who really need it. Not to those who don’t want to work ».

No particular celebration for the victory of her daughter, to whom Anna Paratore “complimented last night on the phone. Nothing more ». And, on the hypothesis of Giorgia Meloni premier, she adds: «Let’s wait and let’s see how the scenario evolves. We in the family we are used to being cautious, let’s see how it ends. Of course I’m happy ». Especially because «my daughter she did it all by herselfI have not encouraged anyone ».

As for the foreign press who titled on the victory of the post-fascist right, Anna Paratore exclaimed: “Let them make the titles they want, they are all nonsense that leave the time they find. Now we have to work for the good of Italy ». So much so that there will be no time for celebrations, not even at the Garbatella, where Giorgia Meloni grew up with her mother, who still lives there. «I repeat now you have to think about working».

See also  Extraordinary contributions for ski schools, applications from 13 September

You may also like

From Naples to Palermo, here’s how the citizenship...

Giorgia Meloni won the elections – Alessandro Calvi

Kunming City has designated high, medium and low...

The Liaoning ship has been listed for ten...

Genoa, post Morandi investigations: ok to settlements by...

Central Meteorological Observatory: There will be strong rainfall...

Expected outcome and prospects of continuity: this is...

[Yokogawa’s point of view]Meloni was elected as the...

Isabella Rauti (FdI) wins in Sesto San Giovanni:...

[Safety production inspection and rectification]Sinking down the front...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy