“My daughter neo-fascist? We do not say nonsense, let’s think about the good of Italy ». The mother of the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Anna Paratore, says he is happy for Giorgia Meloni’s victory, “like any mother who rejoices if her children are happy with what they do”, she explains in an interview with the Repubblica website. And she now she hopes that her daughter will first undertake to “eliminate the shame of citizenship income for 18 year olds, who take the money to stay at home playing video games and give that money to the sick, to the elderly who don’t make it to the end of the month, to those who really need it. Not to those who don’t want to work ».

No particular celebration for the victory of her daughter, to whom Anna Paratore “complimented last night on the phone. Nothing more ». And, on the hypothesis of Giorgia Meloni premier, she adds: «Let’s wait and let’s see how the scenario evolves. We in the family we are used to being cautious, let’s see how it ends. Of course I’m happy ». Especially because «my daughter she did it all by herselfI have not encouraged anyone ».

As for the foreign press who titled on the victory of the post-fascist right, Anna Paratore exclaimed: “Let them make the titles they want, they are all nonsense that leave the time they find. Now we have to work for the good of Italy ». So much so that there will be no time for celebrations, not even at the Garbatella, where Giorgia Meloni grew up with her mother, who still lives there. «I repeat now you have to think about working».