ANOTHER ALMOST INVISIBLE ENEMY – El Mercurio newspaper





Just as the SARS COV2 virus that causes COVID 19 was classified as an invisible enemy, another enemy also swarms in the world that we do not perceive, we know of its existence, but we do not give it the importance it deserves, as it is a disease that has been causing millions of sickness and deaths every day throughout the world for a long time. This is ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION, a global health problem that PAHO/WHO measures by dedicating May 17 as “World Arterial Hypertension Day”, so May is dedicated to this pathology in terms of promotion , prevention and control.

This not so invisible enemy, we can treat and control, is characterized by the fact that it does not present specific symptoms, it can unexpectedly cause heart attacks, heart failure, strokes, damage the kidneys and cause blindness. It affects 1 in 6 adults in the Americas and is the main risk factor for heart and artery disease, the leading cause of death in the region of about 2 million people a year. Predispose to suffer from arterial hypertension: advanced age, overweight and obesity, lack of physical activity and high consumption of salt and alcohol. What is worrisome about hypertension is the existence of a large percentage of the population who are unaware that they suffer from it or who, knowing it, do not take medication, either due to carelessness, not having drugs available or only worrying when complications appear or when they know of a death. fulminant.

This topic or article possibly for the majority as it can go unnoticed or we do not give it the importance of the case, perhaps hoping that we will deal with political issues that have us fed up, however, we aspire to raise awareness of a serious world reality, that claims millions of victims daily and we do not want to be one more of these fatal statistics due to ignorance, carelessness and what is more serious for thinking that: “NOTHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN TO ME”.