Another deadline for payment of Automotive Tax expires

A call to the owners of vehicles with plates between 334 and 666 registered in the Cauca’s Valleymade the Revenue Unit of the Department to cancel the Automotive Tax that expires this Wednesday, May 31, 2023 They will not be subject to penalties or interest.

This was recalled by the manager of the Revenue Unit of the Valle Governor’s Office, Ney Hernando Muñoz, who invited drivers to take advantage of the Department’s tax calendar.

Muñoz stated that “I want to make a call to all owners of vehicles with license plates in this range- between 334 and 666- so that they pay the tax and thus avoid paying penalties and default interest”.

The official also recalled that the minimum fine for non-payment is $212,000 and that the resources collected with this tax are destined to the development of health, education and infrastructure projects in the Department.

The Revenue Unit of the Government of Valle recalled that the payment of the Automotive Tax can be made through the banking entities of Grupo Aval, in Davivienda, Bancoomeva, by PSE or through the portal www.vehiculosvalle.com.coin which $17,100 must be paid for technology support for suggested settlement.

The calendar

On the other hand, the Revenue Unit of the Government of Valle indicated that the schedule of the Automotive Tax expires next June 30 for which reason he reiterated the call to citizens to pay their obligation in a timely manner.

According to the departmental government calendar, vehicles with license plates between 667 and 999 The deadline for payment of the Automotive Tax is June 30, 2023.

Likewise, he recalled that this same date is the limit for motorcycles greater than 125 cubic centimeters, registered in the Valley, to pay said tax.

The government of the Valley reiterated the importance of the automotive companies canceling their obligations for the development of the region.

