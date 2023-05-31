Selection of the “Smart Media Initiative for Africa” ​​at the GITEX exhibition in Marrakech

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Smart Media Africa initiative has been selected SMIAfrica.maofficially by GITEX 2023 Supported by the Moroccan Digital Development Agency ADDa project carried out by a Moroccan digital cooperative.

The project consists of a group of independent journalists within the framework of a digital platform that adopts an innovative economic model and solidarity governance, providing them with a range of services such as:

Free training for journalists, reinforced by the “Digital Solidarity Certificate”

– Governance blockChain On a non-mediated basis: (collaborative/participatory approach, solidarity): through digital collaborative (Smart Media Coop) that brought together youth and multidisciplinary skills.

-Provide an open media platform for African media compatible with the ecosystem web3.0 for the internet:CREATOR ECONOMY”

This initiative is based on four axes: the production and management of specialized audiovisual and digital media content, media databases for journalists and media outlets, media distribution (through networks of African journalists accredited as project ambassadors), as well as automatic tracking of publications across the media and preparation of reports upon request. With measurement of audience engagement, shares and targeted posts based on artificial intelligence algorithms.

It should be noted that the “Smart Media Initiative for Africa” ​​project, implemented by a Moroccan digital cooperative, won its selection to participate in GITEX Africa 2023. GITEXAFRICA Which is held for the first time outside Dubai.