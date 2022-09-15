BELLUNO. An old-fashioned escape. This is what four inmates in the communal section of Baldenich prison had in mind. First a half revolt to cause confusion and then the damage to the grating of a window, to try to escape, perhaps with the help of sheets or clothes tied together. But it went badly for three Tunisian citizens and one Albanian with precedents. The prison police intercepted them and the prosecutor accused them of the crime of aggravated damage. At the end of the trial, after listening to several witnesses, the prosecutor Rossi asked for a year and six months of imprisonment for each of the defendants, while the defenders Fioraso and Conti were aiming for acquittal, also because the video surveillance footage is not clear and the four would not recognize each other clearly. Judge Berletti acquitted them all, because the fact does not exist.