Home News They sawed up the bars to try to escape from Baldenich: captured and then acquitted in court
News

They sawed up the bars to try to escape from Baldenich: captured and then acquitted in court

by admin
They sawed up the bars to try to escape from Baldenich: captured and then acquitted in court

BELLUNO. An old-fashioned escape. This is what four inmates in the communal section of Baldenich prison had in mind. First a half revolt to cause confusion and then the damage to the grating of a window, to try to escape, perhaps with the help of sheets or clothes tied together. But it went badly for three Tunisian citizens and one Albanian with precedents. The prison police intercepted them and the prosecutor accused them of the crime of aggravated damage. At the end of the trial, after listening to several witnesses, the prosecutor Rossi asked for a year and six months of imprisonment for each of the defendants, while the defenders Fioraso and Conti were aiming for acquittal, also because the video surveillance footage is not clear and the four would not recognize each other clearly. Judge Berletti acquitted them all, because the fact does not exist.

See also  Collision between two cars and a van: three seriously injured

You may also like

The 2022 world premiere festival will last until...

To Chiara Beghelli the Casato Prime Donne award...

Confidence shouts to Justin Yifu Lin: Real estate...

Godard’s revolution was also a social revolution –...

Yet another accident on the Ivrea-Santhià link road:...

Jesolo, close to the fight after the stolen...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Baby girl abandoned in Monza, Gatto (Juvenile Court):...

Xi Jinping Arrives in Samarkand to Start a...

Mass in memory of Don Onorini, former parish...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy