Electronic Arts (EA) announced today (15th) that its well-known life observation simulation game “The Sims 4” (The Sims 4) has been confirmed to be a free-to-play game.

According to the official announcement, starting October 19, 2022, all new players will be able to access the EA app or Origin on PC, Origin on Mac, or Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and other systems to download the game “The Sims 4” for free.

More players! More stories! More ways to chaos! ✨

The Sims 4 will be FREE to download across PC/Mac & Consoles on October 18! More updates to follow during a special Behind The Sims Summit stream: https://t.co/89B3MDdeek pic.twitter.com/W4Gjg3xl75 — The Sims (@TheSims) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, starting September 15th through October 18th, all players who have purchased the main game of The Sims 4 will receive the Desert Luxury Pack as a special gift.

In the Desert Luxury Kit, players can use materials such as stone and wood inspired by the natural landscape of the deserts of the Southwest to create luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture and relax in their own modern oasis. To redeem the Desert Luxury Pack, simply log in to the game and get it from the main menu.

With “The Sims 4” free to play, the official announcement will continue to develop DLC content expansion in the future, and will also conduct a special live broadcast event “Behind” through The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels at 1:00 a.m. Taipei time on October 19, 2022 The Sims Summit” to share more game content in development.