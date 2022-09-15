Home Technology Free to operate! “The Sims 4” will be free to play on the main body in October, and will continue to launch expansion content packs | 4Gamers
Technology

Free to operate! “The Sims 4” will be free to play on the main body in October, and will continue to launch expansion content packs | 4Gamers

by admin
Free to operate! “The Sims 4” will be free to play on the main body in October, and will continue to launch expansion content packs | 4Gamers

Electronic Arts (EA) announced today (15th) that its well-known life observation simulation game “The Sims 4” (The Sims 4) has been confirmed to be a free-to-play game.

According to the official announcement, starting October 19, 2022, all new players will be able to access the EA app or Origin on PC, Origin on Mac, or Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and other systems to download the game “The Sims 4” for free.

Meanwhile, starting September 15th through October 18th, all players who have purchased the main game of The Sims 4 will receive the Desert Luxury Pack as a special gift.

In the Desert Luxury Kit, players can use materials such as stone and wood inspired by the natural landscape of the deserts of the Southwest to create luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture and relax in their own modern oasis. To redeem the Desert Luxury Pack, simply log in to the game and get it from the main menu.

ts4-sp35-official-screens-02-003-16x9.png.adapt.crop16x9.1455w

With “The Sims 4” free to play, the official announcement will continue to develop DLC content expansion in the future, and will also conduct a special live broadcast event “Behind” through The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels at 1:00 a.m. Taipei time on October 19, 2022 The Sims Summit” to share more game content in development.

See also  Steam's "Battlefield 2042"'s popularity has rebounded, and the "chariot becomes a jumping egg" bug is still funny | 4Gamers

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: When is...

Google brings more Memories-related features and new collage...

Square Enix Announces Octopath Traveler II – Octopath...

Logitech Introduces New Brio 500 Series Video Cameras,...

Indie game development team Ironwood Studios unveils ‘Hurricane...

In addition to Nintendo’s own games, more new...

The action game, led by well-known artist Kim...

Google Drive’s new widgets come in different shapes,...

Paramount + Secret is a streaming idea that...

Crossroads II is coming to PS5, PS4, Switch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy