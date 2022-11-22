Home World South Korea’s domestic anti-missile system successfully intercepts the target simulation screen released_Military_Test_Test_Test
World

South Korea’s domestic anti-missile system successfully intercepts the target simulation screen released_Military_Test_Test_Test

by admin

Original title: South Korea’s domestic anti-missile system successfully intercepted the target simulation screen released

According to Overseas Network, November 22, according to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean military stated on November 22 that the South Korean Institute of Defense Science recently conducted the first long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) interception test and was successful.

The L-SAM interception test simulation screen released by the South Korean military

L-SAM is an anti-missile system independently developed by South Korea, and it is also the core weapon in the South Korean missile defense system. Its interception target is set to be a ballistic missile flying at an altitude of 50-60 kilometers.

South Korea’s L-SAM anti-missile system test data screen (South Korea’s Ministry of Defense)

The South Korean military plans to complete the development of the L-SAM system by the end of 2024 after test firing and evaluation, and put it into mass production from 2026. The system is expected to be operationally deployed in 2027-2028. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

Edited by Xin JingReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  The national football schedule has changed from difficult to easy to test the state to ensure that they score points for Oman and Vietnam.

You may also like

LNG, future production goes to China and Europe...

ӡ162 pԱ: ǴǶͯ–

rare!Iranian captain supports protesters before World Cup: Iranian...

Xinjiang needs to be alert to frequent snowfall,...

OPEC+ Considers Raising Production Ahead of Western Curbs...

Qatar announced the signing of the “longest” energy...

Earthquake: Tsunami alert after 6.9 magnitude shock in...

About 220,000 poultry were culled in the outbreak...

China: fire in a factory, 36 dead and...

On the first day of the opening day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy