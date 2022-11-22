Original title: South Korea’s domestic anti-missile system successfully intercepted the target simulation screen released

According to Overseas Network, November 22, according to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean military stated on November 22 that the South Korean Institute of Defense Science recently conducted the first long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) interception test and was successful.

The L-SAM interception test simulation screen released by the South Korean military

L-SAM is an anti-missile system independently developed by South Korea, and it is also the core weapon in the South Korean missile defense system. Its interception target is set to be a ballistic missile flying at an altitude of 50-60 kilometers.

South Korea’s L-SAM anti-missile system test data screen (South Korea’s Ministry of Defense)

The South Korean military plans to complete the development of the L-SAM system by the end of 2024 after test firing and evaluation, and put it into mass production from 2026. The system is expected to be operationally deployed in 2027-2028. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

Edited by Xin Jing

