Anti-inflation Fed Governor Bowman: Further rate hikes may be needed

U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Bowman (Michelle Bowman) said on the 5th that she supports the July regular meeting to raise interest rates in view of persistently high inflation, strong consumer spending, and a rebound in the housing market and a tight labor market that may push up price growth. 1 yard decision, but the Fed may need to raise interest rates further to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

Bowman pointed out on the 5th: “I expect that further interest rate hikes may be needed to bring the inflation rate down to the 2% target set by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s decision-making unit.” Bowman said that monetary policy is not “pre-set.” set a course”, and future decisions depend on data performance. Compared with other officials, Bowman’s stance is more hawkish.

Bowman said: “Recent inflation slowing data has been quite positive, but in considering whether to raise rates further and how long rates need to remain at restrictive levels, I would be looking for consistent evidence that inflation is heading towards 2% The target is steadily falling back.”

