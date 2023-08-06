FROM ASHES TO NEW

Blackout

(Modern Metal | Nu Metal)

Label: Better Noise Music

Format: (LP)

Release: 28.07.2023

Where PAPA ROACH are just experiencing their second spring, LIMP BIZKIT or DISTURBED are still celebrating success again and again and troops like POP EVIL or HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD have been clearing the field from behind in the last decade, FROM ASHES TO NEW still have a lot of work to do, to establish yourself internationally. With their fourth album, the band, which was founded in Lancaster, Pennyslvania in 2013, now wants to take another step in the right direction.

An anthemic mix of Nu Metal, Alternative Rock and Metal awaits us immediately with the extremely anthemic “Nightmare”, which immediately awaits us with a slightly aggressive pace, a few rap interludes and some elements of the bands mentioned. A hit candidate that fans of PAPA ROACH in particular will welcome. In the further course, however, there is always a LINKIN PARK feeling with some synths and the mix of haunting vocals, numerous modern choirs and the clean vocals that get under your skin by Danny Case, who only joined the band in 2017. Danny skillfully shares the vocal parts with rapper Matt Brandbyberry, and together they explore personal issues such as inner struggles, mental anguish, toxic relationships and broken hearts.

Everything is polished to a high gloss, sing-along compatible to danceable and there is enough material for headbangers. Nevertheless, a lot of things sound a bit intentional and hugely American, which shouldn’t bother the target group in any way. With numerous hooks, catchy melodies and no less catchy choruses, FROM ASHES TO NEW definitely have a few trump cards up their sleeves, even after more than 20 years after the boom of the genre, thanks to many old and new genre heroes.

Tracklist „Blackout“:

1. Heartache

2. Nightmare

3. Hate Me Too

4. Hope You’re Happy

5. Barely Breathing

6. Dead To Me

7. Monster In Me

8. Echoes

9. Armageddon

10. Legacy

11. Until We Break (ft. Matty Mullins)

12. Broken By Design

Total playing time: 39:00

Band-Links:

FROM ASHES TO NEW – BlackoutLineUp:Danny Case (Vocals)Matt Brandyberry (Rap-Vocals)Lance Dowdie (Guitars, Bass)Mat Madiro (Drums)6.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “FROM ASHES TO NEW – Blackout”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/fromashestonew_blackout.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “6.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post FROM ASHES TO NEW – Blackout appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

