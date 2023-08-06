Samsung doesn’t let owners of older smartwatches down

With the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung has presented a new generation of smartwatches. Nevertheless, the electronics giant does not let owners of older Galaxy Watches down. A practical innovation is also available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. But you have to dig deep into your pocket for that.

The big leap forward hasn’t happened, but the new Galaxy Watch 6 has some improvements in its luggage. These include a larger display, more battery and a stronger chip.

In addition to the advances under the hood, Samsung has also put a hand on the bracelets. They now offer their own closure, making them easy to attach and remove. But nobody has to buy the Galaxy Watch 6 because of the new bracelets.

Galaxy Watch 6: New bracelets also compatible with older Samsung smartwatches

The new bracelets of the Galaxy Watch 6 are also compatible with the two predecessors. (Image source: Samsung)

Also Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 are with the compatible with new bracelets (Source: SamMobile). However, the bracelets are not cheap. Samsung requires at least 49.90 euros in its own online shop. The most expensive bracelet made of eco-leather even costs around 80 euros.

Incidentally, Samsung has not changed the clock closure. Only one is new Knopf at the top of the bracelet. When the is pressed the spring bar contractsso that Armand more easily attached or removed can (see picture above).

Samsung ignites product fireworks with new smartwatches, mobile phones and tablets

The new Galaxy Watch 6 generation starts at 319 euros and can already be pre-ordered (see at Samsung). Delivery will start on August 11th.

In addition to new smartwatches, Samsung also presented new folding cell phones at the Unpacked Event at the end of July. While the innovations in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are fairly straightforward, Samsung has changed more in the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The biggest improvement over the predecessor is the 3.4-inch outdoor display.

Also new is the Galaxy Tab S9, which will be available as a standard model and as a Plus and Ultra version.

