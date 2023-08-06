I gadget hi-tech per i runner in vacanza

Listen to the audio version of the article

Running enthusiasts run anytime, anywhere. Traveling, on vacation, sea or mountains. They also see it as an original way to explore unfamiliar cities, where they are for a while.

You need constancy, in order not to lose the physical condition gained in previous seasons. And then if a few days go by, the race begins to fail anyway. Running even in unfamiliar places, yes, that’s fine; but few now give up hi-tech gadgets to do it better. The smart watch with gps is now necessary, especially if we run on vacation, off already measured routes. Cellphones have running apps, it’s true, but most regular runners (those who go out at least 3-4 times a week) find them less convenient and less usable than the gps watch, where one glance is enough to understand how it is going.

Among the best known brands is Garmin, but Amazfit is recently gaining popularity, cheaper (under 100 euros). These watches support measurements for various activities, give suggestions (not always reliable) to improve performance, estimate values ​​such as Vo2Max and, via the app, provide detailed historical statistics on our workouts. Now the design of fitness smartwatches has improved, too, so we can carry them around as if they were watches. The more expensive ones have screens like those of the well-known Android and Apple smartwatches, which have more complete smart functions but are less suitable for sports.

Another thing that many runners probably use are headphones, to listen to music or podcasts. They must be suitable for running and waterproof. It is also advisable, for your own safety, to use those with cranial transmission, to be able to hear the cars.

The first brand is better known is Shockz (formerly called Aftershockz), with different price ranges (on which the sound quality mostly depends).

