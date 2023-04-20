Home » apply! Comfacesar opened a job vacancy for environmental engineers
News

by admin
Through its Twitter account, the Cesar Family Compensation Fund, Comfacesar, reported that it is looking for an environmental engineer in the El Paso Township, Cesar.

The Compensation Fund pointed out that the applicants must be professionals, technicians or technologists in Environmental Engineering or Civil Engineeringwithout work experience.

To select the interested parties, this Thursday, April 20, from 9:00 in the morningwill be taking a day of registration of resumes at the UT del Manantial, residential house of the president of the Community Action Board, JAC.

On Friday, April 21, the registration day will be on the sidewalk Las Pavasat the school The Law of God #2.

