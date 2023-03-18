The business prize of OÖ Nachrichten and its partners – Raiffeisenlandesbank, state, Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Industry and KPMG – is being awarded for the 30th time this year. They bring those companies in front of the curtain that have been able to make a lasting impression in recent years.

This year’s edition has the motto “New ways”. Applications can be submitted in five categories: Beacons, Innovation Emperors, Success Stories, Hopes for the Future and Entrepreneur/Manager of the Year.

Local companies can apply for the business prize until Friday, April 7th. This is possible at nachrichten.at/pegasus2023. Images and video links can also be uploaded there.

The list of nominees will be announced on April 29th. The prizes will be awarded on June 1st at the gala in Linz’s Brucknerhaus.

