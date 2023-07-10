Applying for a Driver’s License in Illinois: Requirements and Appointment Booking Process

Title: Illinois Implements Mandatory Appointments for Driver’s Licenses; Offers Licenses to Undocumented Immigrants

Subtitle: The Illinois Secretary of State introduces online booking system and expands license availability

Illinois, USA – In a bid to streamline the driver’s license application process, the Illinois Secretary of State (ILSOS) has introduced a mandatory appointment system. The initiative aims to reduce wait times and ensure that all applicants can be attended to promptly. This new requirement applies to all ILSOS offices across the state, including those in the Chicago area.

According to the ILSOS, booking an appointment in advance will allow applicants to secure a specific day and time for various services, such as taking driving tests, written exams, or requesting a Real ID. Without an appointment, individuals may face difficulties accessing these services due to the high volume of visitors.

To facilitate the appointment process, the ILSOS provides an online booking portal accessible through their website. Interested individuals can visit the ILSOS website and follow the steps outlined to schedule their appointments. Additionally, the same link also allows users to review or cancel appointments if necessary.

The specific documents required for obtaining a driver’s license in Illinois vary based on an individual’s legal status, the type of identification sought, or whether it is a renewal. It is important to note that only original documents are accepted, and copies will not be considered.

If you are a new resident, the ILSOS states that you must surrender any out-of-state licenses or identification cards before being issued an Illinois driver’s license. Some of the documents accepted by the ILSOS for obtaining a driver’s license or Real ID in Illinois include unexpired driver’s licenses or ID cards issued by a US government agency, a valid Illinois driver’s license or identification card (current or expired less than one year), and a Medicare card.

For a complete list of documents accepted by the ILSOS for driver’s license applications, interested individuals can refer to the provided link on the ILSOS website.

In a significant development, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker recently signed a new law that grants driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants in the state. These individuals can now apply for a temporary visitor’s driver’s license (TVDL). To apply for a TVDL, the applicant must sign a statement affirming their ineligibility for a social security card at the time of application.

For TVDL applications, the ILSOS requires applicants to present identification documents such as a valid foreign passport or a consular registration. Other accepted documents include a driver’s certificate from a high school driver’s education class, a court order, a credit card, and various federal, state, or local government identification cards. Mexican electoral cards are also accepted.

Additionally, the state of Illinois mandates the submission of a residency document for at least 12 months. Acceptable documents include bank statements, rental agreements, property titles, mortgages, and official correspondence from government entities that include the applicant’s name, surname, and current address.

To find the exact addresses of ILSOS offices and locate those issuing TVDLs, interested individuals can refer to the provided link on the ILSOS website.

Governor JB Pritzker’s recent signing of the HB 3882 law signifies a significant milestone in Illinois, as it allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a standard driver’s license starting in January 2024. Besides providing driving privileges, these licenses will also serve as identification for individuals within the state.

With these new developments, the ILSOS aims to simplify and improve the driver’s license application process for all applicants, while ensuring safety and compliance with existing regulations.

