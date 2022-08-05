Mayor Boggio: “Economic projects, in this way we will access the funds of the PNRR” The city council unanimously votes the draft agreement with the Metropolitan City

san just canavese

Unanimous vote of the municipal council, on the scheme of agreement between San Giusto Canavese and the Metropolitan City of Turin, for the single central purchasing authority.

«An agreement that allows us to plan faster and cheaper calls for tenders to access Pnrr funding, – explains the mayor Giosi Boggio – together with other advantages. Among these training activities, the opening of a Consip desk for the management of tenders, the sharing of the electronic list of qualified economic operators, the participation in tenders by proxy managed by the Metropolitan City of Turin as a single contracting station, the ” aggregation of clients through the activation of Agreements, the use of training in the field of contracts and support in the use of the purchase and negotiation tools available on the acquisinretepa platform. it. The agreement then allows us to make use of the support of an administrative structure to carry out competitions by proxy ».

The Metropolitan City provides its know-how, equipment and human resources necessary for the activities of the agreement, which will be carried out by a contact person for the Municipality and by the manager of the Metropolitan City. «The purpose – adds Boggio – is the realization of objectives of public interest. Which for us immediately translate into savings in investment costs. Previously around 20 thousand euros were spent for a tender. Now with the single central purchasing office, in practice, the cost will be a few hundred euros. And then there are the projects that we have presented and for which we await funding: the redevelopment of the central square in via Della Libertà, between the town hall and the parish church, now devoid of a characterization and that spirit of agora that would create aggregation in the “garden country” ». A project of about 900 thousand euros that was already in the drawer of the Municipality. In addition to the refurbishment of the pavement in porphyry cubes, it includes street furniture, the placement of the so-called “intelligent benches”, which allow you to sit in complete tranquility to surf the net using the free wi-fi. To create the sidewalks, a new design for the parking spaces in order to give homogeneity to the context. The final touch will be the makeover of the public lighting. The executive of Boggio will return to the attack also for the redevelopment of the sports facilities, now in the tender phase for a new management. The project involves the construction of a padel playing field. And for the anti-seismic adaptation of the school gymnasium. “We have already obtained – says Boggio – 74 thousand euros for the digitization of municipal offices”. –