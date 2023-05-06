Appointment of the Belgian coach Zven, to succeed the Spaniard Garrido

Electronic science – follow up The people of Wydad Athletic, its new Belgian coach, Zven Vandenbroek, before facing Shabab Al-Mohammadiyah, for the 25th round of the “Inwi” professional tournament.

And according to what was reported by the newspaper, “Al-Botula”, Wydad Athletic succeeded in qualifying its Belgian coach, as the latter will be present in today’s match against Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah.

Wydad’s contract with Belgian Zven Vandenbroek comes after the departure of Spanish coach Garrido, with a contract that extends until 2024, provided that the conditions stipulated by the Red Club are met, with the option to renew until 2025.

Today, Saturday, Wydad Athletic will be a guest of Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah, on the grounds of Al-Bashir Stadium in Muhammadiyah, at exactly nine thirty in the evening (21:30 GMT +1).