Appointment of the Belgian coach Zven, to succeed the Spaniard Garrido

Appointment of the Belgian coach Zven, to succeed the Spaniard Garrido
The people of Wydad Athletic, its new Belgian coach, Zven Vandenbroek, before facing Shabab Al-Mohammadiyah, for the 25th round of the “Inwi” professional tournament.

And according to what was reported by the newspaper, “Al-Botula”, Wydad Athletic succeeded in qualifying its Belgian coach, as the latter will be present in today’s match against Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah.

Wydad’s contract with Belgian Zven Vandenbroek comes after the departure of Spanish coach Garrido, with a contract that extends until 2024, provided that the conditions stipulated by the Red Club are met, with the option to renew until 2025.

Today, Saturday, Wydad Athletic will be a guest of Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah, on the grounds of Al-Bashir Stadium in Muhammadiyah, at exactly nine thirty in the evening (21:30 GMT +1).

