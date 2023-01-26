.

CCTV news: Today (January 25) is the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, and the flavor of the new year is strong. Appreciate folk customs, go shopping, and during the Spring Festival, the cultural and tourism markets in various places have recovered. People experience folk culture through inheritance and innovation, and celebrate the New Year with gusto.

Luoyang, Henan: Village Folklore to Welcome the New Year

In Luanchuan County, Luoyang, Henan, the unique western Henan folk performances have attracted tourists from all over the world.

Taiyuan, Shanxi: Visit the ancient city to enjoy the lanterns and feel the strong flavor of the New Year

In Taiyuan, Shanxi, as night fell, groups of beautifully shaped lanterns lit up the night sky of the ancient county of Taiyuan. In addition to viewing lanterns, tourists can also enjoy traditional folk performances in the ancient county. Jinyang Fenghuo Meteor and Twisting Yangko are very popular.

Huaian, Jiangsu: Visit the intangible cultural heritage market to enjoy folk performances and taste a different flavor of the New Year

In Huai’an, Jiangsu, people visit intangible cultural heritage, enjoy lanterns, watch folk customs, and taste a different flavor of the New Year. Parent-child handicraft classes were specially set up in the local scenic spot. Parents and children worked together to make rabbit lanterns by themselves. At night, thousands of drones soar into the sky, transforming into patterns such as “Spring”, “Fu” and “Jade Rabbit Lunar New Year”, bringing a visual feast to tourists.

Yongding, Fujian Province: Colorful New Year’s Eve Taste Earth Buildings to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

Flower umbrellas rise and drums fall. In Yongding Tulou in Longyan, Fujian Province, a Hakka-style intangible cultural heritage folk performance “Drum and Parasol” was staged here. During the Spring Festival, local intangible cultural heritage performances such as Hakka marionettes and Shifan music were launched, as well as New Year activities such as fireworks shows, 3D light shows, and immersive performing arts theaters.

Tongren, Guizhou: The night scene of the ancient city is full of colorful folk performances

In Tongren, Guizhou, the ancient city of Zhongnanmen is full of brilliance under the night, and the bright lights embellish every building extraordinarily gorgeous. This local “leaf vein embroidery” craft selects leaves with elegant veins, and undergoes more than 30 processes such as antisepsis and softening, and uses the craft of Miao embroidery to create. Tourists can appreciate the exquisiteness of the millennium Miao embroidery within an inch. Dragon lanterns and tea lanterns are popular annual activities for local people in Tongren. During the Spring Festival in the past, the Dragon Lantern Team and the Tea Lantern Team traveled from village to village to send New Year’s blessings to the villagers. Today, these annual custom activities have become performances for tourists to understand the culture of the ancient city, adding a strong New Year flavor to the ancient city.

