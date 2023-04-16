April 25: Bologna, FdI against Mimmo Lucano at the Pratello party – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, APRIL 16 – Mimmo Lucano, former mayor of Riace, convicted in the first instance precisely for the management of migrants in the town of Locride, will be the guest of honor at the traditional April 25 party that takes place every year in via del Pratello, in Bologna. But Brothers of Italy don’t like this – as reported by the Corriere di Bologna – who ask the Municipality if “it intends to authorize this presence?” and suggests withdrawing the go-ahead for the demonstration or, at least, moving it out of the centre.



“There is a thin and spontaneous thread that has linked Riace for years, a small reality in Calabria that if it hadn’t been for the Bronzes no one would have ever even known it existed in Bologna – says the former mayor of Locride to the newspaper – a capital of the Resistance where I am particularly happy to be able to celebrate April 25”. Lucano still remembers with pleasure the phone call received after the conviction from the mayor of Bologna, Matteo Lepore. “I know that my presence could arouse controversy – he admits – but I didn’t ask to be present”.



For the Bolognese center-right, this is yet another slip-up on a demonstration where the Lepore junta “has demonstrated its schizophrenia”, said the group leader in the Municipality of FdI Stefano Cavedagna and councilor Fabio Brinati. “Now we discover that Mimmo Lucano, a former mayor convicted in the first instance for managing migrants, will be called. Does the Municipality know this? Does it intend to authorize this presence? The demonstration can easily be denied or, as we have been saying for some time, it can be married in an area outside that does not bother the residents”. (HANDLE).

