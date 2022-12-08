Home News Ardin and Jony ordained deacons in Buttrio
News

Ardin and Jony ordained deacons in Buttrio

by admin
Ardin and Jony ordained deacons in Buttrio

From today, Kampianus Ordin Jemanu “Ardin” and Yohanes Morgany ?Jony? they are officially deacons. The two thirty-year-olds took the plunge this morning in the church of Santa Maria Assunta, in Buttrio, in front of the community of faithful, their superiors of the Xaverian Fathers and the Archbishop of Udine, Monsignor Andrea Bruno Mazzocato. A moment of great emotion for the young people, at the beginning of their priestly career and both coming from Indonesia. Having arrived in Italy in 2018, they then served in various parishes and communities. In particular, Jony lived during 2021 in Buttrio and Pradamano, with the boys of the oratory and catechism, while his friend was in Ancona. After the blessing given by the head of the Friuli curia, the celebrations continued in the oratory of Pradamano.

01:40

See also  Genoa, April 25, a united procession, but no pass whistles against Bucci and Toti in the square

You may also like

Xi Jinping invites people outside the party to...

Conegliano, the mayor Fabio Chies positive for Covid:...

There are doctors who talk about medicine｜How to...

Pope Francis is moved when speaking of the...

Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the...

Crowd in the center of Belluno for the...

Pensions: Women’s option and revaluations under scrutiny in...

Rob Brezsny Virgo Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

Final X-Factor, the French Saints aim for victory

Is the new coronavirus vaccine safe? Can the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy