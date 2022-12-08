From today, Kampianus Ordin Jemanu “Ardin” and Yohanes Morgany ?Jony? they are officially deacons. The two thirty-year-olds took the plunge this morning in the church of Santa Maria Assunta, in Buttrio, in front of the community of faithful, their superiors of the Xaverian Fathers and the Archbishop of Udine, Monsignor Andrea Bruno Mazzocato. A moment of great emotion for the young people, at the beginning of their priestly career and both coming from Indonesia. Having arrived in Italy in 2018, they then served in various parishes and communities. In particular, Jony lived during 2021 in Buttrio and Pradamano, with the boys of the oratory and catechism, while his friend was in Ancona. After the blessing given by the head of the Friuli curia, the celebrations continued in the oratory of Pradamano.

