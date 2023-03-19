The networks exploded with the news of a new possible member of the García Tarón family.

According to reports from the ‘KienyKe’ portal, Falcao and Lorelei are expecting a fifth child. The couple, who already have four children, three girls and a boy, would be awaiting the arrival of a fifth blessing that would be a girl.

The news has surprised the fans of the soccer player and the singer, who have seen how this couple has built a home full of love and joy.

Lorelei and Radamel have been the parents of Dominique, Desirée, Annette and Jedidiah García Tarón, who currently reside in Madrid, Spain, where Falcao plays as a striker for Rayo Vallecano.

Although the information has not been confirmed by the couple, it is said that Falcao is more than happy for the arrival of a new member in his family.

The news has generated great expectations among the couple’s followers, who are looking forward to learning more details about the arrival of their fifth child.