Are the PDM parties angry with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

The members of the political parties included in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have started a series of statements against the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and the demand of his removal is also coming from some quarters.

Belonging to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali is also the mayor of Peshawar, the provincial capital.

Haji Ghulam Ali belongs to a business family and was previously the Vice President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Among those criticizing the governor are leaders of the ruling coalition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who accuse the governor of taking decisions without consultation.

Akhtar Wali is a former member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawali and also represents his party in the media from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He told Independent Urdu that the governor’s house is the center of distribution of powers and resources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the current governor in the province belongs to the PDM.

However, according to Akhtar Wali, the workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) ask him if he is not a part of PDM. (That the Governor does not include us in the walls.)

Akhtar Wali said: ‘The workers should feel that we are part of the PDM and the governor should address the concerns of the workers.’

Akhtar Wali further said that he repeatedly expressed his concerns to the governor. “The governor should take everyone along and we hope that steps will be taken in this regard.”

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali is accused of meddling in government affairs, postings transfers and meddling in government affairs on the basis of favoritism.

Apart from the Pakistan Muslim League-N, the nationalist political party in the province and the Awami National Party (ANP) included in the PDM have also criticized the governor.

There have also been reports that ANP provincial president Amil Wali Khan had demanded the removal of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a few days ago.

Sardar Hussain Babak is the central leader of ANP and former provincial minister.

He told Independent Urdu that the governor should be the governor of the province or of a particular party.

He said that taking personal interest in postings transfers on behalf of the governor, and making the governor’s house a house of a particular party, is not in line with the office of the governor.

Sardar Babak said: ‘The work of the governor is also to make the governor’s inspection team active for the corruption that happened in the province in the last nine years.’

He further said that PDM was formed to solve the economic and political crisis in the country, so the governor should also take care of this unity because this governor is the governor of the province and should not make decisions based on likes and dislikes.

Peshawar-based journalist Mehmood John Babar said in a conversation with Independent Urdu that the current situation of the governorship in the province has not been seen in the past.

Mehmood John Babar said that if a person wants to transfer, it is a known secret that he will have to go to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam office.

He said: ‘Apparently it seems that this province has been handed over to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and if it is given by the PDM central leadership then whatever the lower leadership says will not have much impact. .’

Mehmood Jan Babar believes that the big battle for PDM is the general elections and PDM will pit the alliance against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that is why PDM will never bother Maulana.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Muhammad Amir was contacted on this issue but Independent Urdu has not yet received a reply.