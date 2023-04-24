Argentina’s decision to charge tolls on the waterway causes an additional cost to Paraguay of USD 20 million per year

Asuncion, National Radio.-Argentina made a unilateral decision regarding the collection of tolls on the waterway, said Monday the president of the Center for River and Maritime Shipowners of Paraguay, Esteban Dos Santos.

He explained that the process and the way it is being proposed goes against international agreements. He added that they have already received the invoices, at the same time that the negotiations are being carried out. “It is a lack of respect for the national authorities,” he said.

He assured that with this measure of Argentina, the main affected are Paraguay and Brazil. Finally, the president of the Center for Fluvial and Maritime Shipowners of Paraguay stated that our country will have an additional impact of about USD 20 million per year.