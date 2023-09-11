Home » Ariel Osorio referred for the first time to the controversy with Nanis Ochoa in ‘I know everything’
Colombian television witnessed an uncomfortable moment that occurred within the famous entertainment program ‘I Know Everything’, when the details of an alleged infidelity involving the presenter Nanis Ochoa and a renowned artist, Danny Marín, were revealed.

It was during the live broadcast that the presenter Ariel Osorio, or better known as ‘the fat one’, confessed that two celebrities had been captured in a photograph kissing, and in the description of the note, the program questioned the public about of Who will be the famous ones?. Immediately, Ochoa knew it was about her and seemed uncomfortable with the comments Ariel was making.

Although days later the truth would come to light, because ‘Canal 1’ stated that this would be a campaign that would be behind this controversial moment in ‘I Know Everything’.

During this week the names of the presenters Nanis Ochoa and Ariel Osorio have been a trend throughout Colombia, generating all kinds of comments from Internet users and viewers of the program.

Thus, Ariel Osorio ended up being the victim of strong criticism, where many users criticized the way in which they had carried out that campaign.

A fact that caused the presenter, better known as ‘El Gordo Osorio’, to speak out on his social networks.

“My dear family, the people who are always connected wishing me nice things, andThat’s what I’m left with. After so many years in which I chose this career, I have brought good news and others that are not so good, thank you for your support, that if some like me, if others don’t like me, they are perks of the job, we are firm as the “Titanic musicians, as Elianis Garrido says, I love you”concluded the presenter.

