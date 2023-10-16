Armed attack in Belgium! 2 Swedish citizens lost their lives – World News

00:31

Belgiumcapital of Brusselswas shaken by an armed attack.

According to information received from the local press, at around 19.15 local time, a person in an orange coat came on his motorcycle and opened fire randomly on a street near Sainctelette Square, d’Ypres and Ninieme de Ligne boulevards.

In the footage, it was seen that the suspect, after firing a few shots, got off his motorcycle, entered a building and disappeared.

2 people died as a result of the attack within the scope of EURO 2024 Qualifiers Belgium ve Sweden It was learned that there were Swedish citizens who came to watch the match between their national teams.

Information on how many people were injured in the attack, which took place 5 kilometers away from King Baudouin Stadium, has not yet been obtained.

Armed attacker, Arabic “three heretics” He shared the video in which he said he killed him.

