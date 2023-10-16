Home » Armed attack in Belgium! 2 Swedish citizens lost their lives – World News
News

Armed attack in Belgium! 2 Swedish citizens lost their lives – World News

by admin
Armed attack in Belgium! 2 Swedish citizens lost their lives – World News

00:31

RELATED VIDEO

Armed attack in Belgium! 2 Swedish citizens lost their lives

Belgiumcapital of Brusselswas shaken by an armed attack.

According to information received from the local press, at around 19.15 local time, a person in an orange coat came on his motorcycle and opened fire randomly on a street near Sainctelette Square, d’Ypres and Ninieme de Ligne boulevards.

In the footage, it was seen that the suspect, after firing a few shots, got off his motorcycle, entered a building and disappeared.

2 people died as a result of the attack within the scope of EURO 2024 Qualifiers Belgium ve Sweden It was learned that there were Swedish citizens who came to watch the match between their national teams.

Information on how many people were injured in the attack, which took place 5 kilometers away from King Baudouin Stadium, has not yet been obtained.

Armed attacker, Arabic “three heretics” He shared the video in which he said he killed him.

Click for News from Other Worlds

See also  WORRIING FISH DEATH « cde News

You may also like

Mexican President Reaffirms Support for Cuba, Denies Alleged...

UN warns there are ‘not enough body bags’...

After Feaser gives in: stationary border controls start

“I know that when I come, I wet...

Connecting Americans and Beneficiary Nationals: Welcome Connect Offers...

Popayán retired the first horses that will now...

Vice President Han Zheng Meets Former British Prime...

Prestigious international award for materials researchers from Chemnitz...

Océan Fc wins the Trophy – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

Social Security Administration Begins January Pension Payments for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy