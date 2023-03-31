Home News Armed Forces find abandoned firearm in La Unión
Armed Forces find abandoned firearm in La Unión

The Municipal Contingency Plan for attention to emergencies derived from the April holidays, plans to provide a timely and effective response to incidents that may occur in the period from April 1 to 9, 2023, as reported by the Municipal Mayor’s Office of the Port of Freedom.

Said plan will be carried out so that the population that is affected by the situation of vulnerability in the indicated period receives attention in the shortest possible time. It also includes considerations on the current state of municipal risk against COVID-19.

The institutions that make up the Municipal Civil Protection Commission are detailed below: Municipal Civil Protection, Naval Force – FAES, Salvadoran Red Cross, MINSAL – FOSALUD, National Civil Police, Emergency Medical System, PNC – POLITUR, CAM – Municipal Mayor’s Office, Port Maritime Authority, Salvadoran Green Cross and Local Observers Network.

With said plan, the following will be carried out:

  • Monitoring in tourist centers.
  • Monitoring, search and rescue with drone.
  • Forest fire monitoring.
  • Accident prevention and attention.
  • Installation of aid stations on highways.
  • Health care.
  • Work articulated with government institutions.
  • Others.

