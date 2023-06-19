Armed Forces locates homeboy from 18S – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

In Congo, Santa Ana, elements of the Armed Forces, in conjunction with the National Civil Police, located Carlos Alfredo Solito Cea, alias “Quito.”

According to the authorities, this homeboy from the 18S gang has a record for crimes such as injuries, public disorder, aggravated robbery and illegal groups, in addition, he has a valid arrest warrant for aggravated robbery.

“The War Against Gangs does not stop until the remnants of criminal structures are dismantled,” the FAES explained.

The authorities continue with the fight to dismantle the criminal groups that for years have terrorized Salvadorans in different parts of the country.

