Armed gang member tried to flee from justice but to no avail

Rigoberto Ventura Lemus, alias “El Gato”, is a dangerous gang member of MS-13, who was captured by the authorities in Chirilagua, San Miguel.

According to the authorities’ report, the gang member, who tried to erase his tattoos alluding to gangs, is responsible for committing different crimes. Now he will be prosecuted for illegal groups and illegal possession of a firearm.

During the procedure, two revolvers, a pistol and several cartridges were seized. For these cases, more than 40 years in prison await him.

