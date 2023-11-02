Army launches day and night patrols after Mbujimayi clashes

After the high tensions observed in Mbujimayi, the Acting Governor of Kasai Oriental, Julie KALENGA KABONGO, spoke with the General of the 21st military region, John TSHIBANGU on Wednesday November 1, 2023 in his office. The exchanges between the two personalities mainly focused on the scuffles which recently disturbed public order in some communes of the town of Mbujimayi. The host of the provincial executive announced the start today of day and night patrols to ensure the immediate return of order and peace.

« I would simply like to send a strong message to those who want to disturb peace and public order, to those who are behind certain politicians who want to bring disorder to the city. The elections will be held by December, I send a message to all politicians who want to disturb public order, to anyone who wants to bring disorder to the town of Mbujimayi and everywhere in the area under our responsibility that whoever we lay our hands on will go to prison, not here. He will go to ANGENGA », warned the commander of the 21st Military Region in a firm tone.

« We are there to protect the population, to secure everyone and everyone who thinks they want to or who is behind the politicians who want to bring disorder to the city, I am behind them. They will carry me on their shoulders», concludes General John TSHIBANGU in his warning.

Long before, Julie KALENGA KABONGO, called for calm to the entire population of the town of Mbujimayi. The situation is currently under control of the security services.

Furthermore, she reassured that while she is at the head of the province originating from the President of the Republic, peace will reign everywhere to allow East Kasaians to participate peacefully in the elections.

It is worth remembering that on Wednesday, November 1, a gang of gangsters engaged in altercations with the security forces. Situation which disrupted daily activities in the town of Mbujimayi.

